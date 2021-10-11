Advertisement

Alachua Police Department still investigating shooting near Copeland Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Police have not identified the suspect who shot and killed 19-year-old Kionne Atkins near Copeland Park in Alachua early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a crowded party, where roughly 500 to 800 people attended.

Alachua Lieutenant Jesse Sandusky says that similar parties have recently occurred in North Central Florida.

He says people will “advertise these parties and then they’ll just pop-up you know. They’ll give the location you know a day or two before the party starts. And then of course that circulates on social media and then they start popping up at this location that’s advertised.”

Sandusky says police departments across North Central Florida have been battling more of these so-called “block parties” since the start of the pandemic.

Atkins was rushed to UF Health Shands where he died from his injuries. Police ask anyone with information about this homicide to come forward.

