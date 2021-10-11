Cedar Key church holds animal blessing ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Pets across the island on Cedar Key received a blessing today, as a part of St. Francis Day.

It’s a holiday that celebrates the saint of animals and the environment.

Rev. Jon Davis, with Christ Episcopal Church, said coming together for events like this is so important, especially in a time where we’re often more connected online than we are in person.

“One thing I’ve found about Cedar Key in the two years that I’ve been connected here, is that there’s a lot of love for creation in this place and especially a lot of love for animals,” said Davis.

The church held this event at the Cedar Key City Park.

Dozens of residents came to participate in the blessing, including Mark Winegarden.

He said last year was the first time he came to the event.

“I just moved here last year and I liked it, and coming in was very nice,” he said.

Winegarden said some of his favorite memories with his dog are from taking her hunting and baiting with him.

He said she is a big part of his every day life.

“She protects me and hopefully I protect her,” said Winegarden.

While the park was filled with dogs, the blessing is meant for all animals.

“Last year, I’ll just give you an idea, we actually blessed some clams as a part of aqua culture here in Cedar Key,” said Davis.

Davis said living in such a fast paced culture, “events like this are an opportunity to express that connection and commitment to one another.”

