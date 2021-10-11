The Children’s Table food bank hosts a food distribution event in Bronson

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table food bank is hosting a food distribution in Bronson.

The community can come out from noon until 2 p.m.

The distribution includes meat, veggies, fruits, snacks, drinks, and more.

