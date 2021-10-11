The Children’s Table food bank hosts a food distribution event in Bronson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table food bank is hosting a food distribution in Bronson.
The community can come out from noon until 2 p.m.
The distribution includes meat, veggies, fruits, snacks, drinks, and more.
