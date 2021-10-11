Advertisement

“The Fest” is returning to Gainesville with more than 300 artists

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular music festival that attracts thousands is returning to Gainesville this year.

One bartender said he’s been working at Loosey’s Downtown for 9-10 years, and every year, he’s worked The Fest.

He said in the past, this event has brought people from all across the world.

“There’s like a good amount of people from Germany, Japan, Australia everywhere that have traditionally been here,” said Marshal Patrick, bartender at Loosey’s Downtown.

Patrick said he’s not sure what to expect this year since the pandemic has changed so many things.

He said The Fest has always been loud and chaotic, but always a good time.

Last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“You know the business, the employees, we all took a hit financially,” said Patrick.

He isn’t the only one who felt the impact from the pandemic.

“Getting people in the door is difficult both for the restaurant and for the venue, but I do think things are changing pretty quickly,” said Xanna Prentice, the event manager for Fox Lounge.

Prentice said because Fox Lounge opened during the pandemic, the business has experienced its own set of challenges.

“I think having an influx of business even just for three days like that is going to be really awesome for the business,” said Prentice.

In 2019, The Fest hosted 319 musical acts over three days.

The main venue for the event is Bo Diddly Plaza, but many bars and restaurants also host performances.

The event organizer, Tony Weinbender, said the return of The Fest is a great sign for the music industry.

“A lot of the artists have been posting on social media that ‘hey we’re practicing again because we’re playing fest and it’ll be our first show back in 2 years,’” said Weinbender.

He said the response in ticket sales has been completely overwhelming.

The event runs from October 29th - 31st.

Organizers said they will need about 100 volunteers. If you work one shift, you are given a free three-day event pass. You can click here for more information.

With more than 300 bands set to play, there’s something for every punk rock fan.

