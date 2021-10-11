Florida First Lady, resigns from The Florida Children and Youth Cabinet after cancer diagnosis

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida first lady, Casey DeSantis is resigning from the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet. This comes after she announced she is battling breast cancer.

The first lady was appointed to the children’s cabinet in 2019, which coordinates with multiple state agencies and organizations.

