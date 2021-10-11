Advertisement

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Strength training

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strength training is important for a healthy lifestyle.

Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness show us some different exercises you can do with a kettlebell.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Breathing techniques

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One woman was shot and killed.
A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Ocala
GNV crash
A person is at UF Health Shands after a car crashed near Archer Road.
Atkins died from his injuries after being taken to UF Health Shands, Alachua police are...
Gun violence continues in NCFL, man dies from a shooting at a party in Alachua
Powerball jackpot sits at $685 million Monday.
Lake City woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Gold Rush scratch-off lottery
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

Bronson Food
The Children’s Table food bank hosts a food distribution event in Bronson
Rev. Jon Davis blesses a resident's dog to celebrate St. Francis Day.
Cedar Key church holds animal blessing ceremony
A canonical coronation took place for Our Lady of La Leche Shrine in St. Augustine but North...
A North Central Florida church celebrates a centuries old relic Saturday afternoon
The Marion Cultural Alliance, held their 14th annual “Applaud the Arts” at the Ocala Civic...
Marion Cultural Alliance’s 14th annual Applaud the Arts