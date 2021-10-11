Gators look ahead to LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s won’t be a top-10 matchup like it was in 2019, but Florida versus LSU in Raton Rouge is always appointment viewing. Expect that to be the case again on Saturday when the Gators visit their permanent SEC West rival.

Six of the last seven meetings have been decided by eight points or less, although the Gators have dropped the last two in the series. In 2019, Florida lost a competitive 42-28 game to the eventual national champions, and fell 37-34 to the Tigers last year at home.

The Orange and Blue, now 4-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, restored some mojo with a 42-0 shutout of Vanderbilt on homecoming, while LSU comes into the matchup 3-3 and riddled with injuries. Two key Tigers out for the season are wide receiver Kayshon Boutee (leg) and cornerback Darryl Stingley Jr (foot). That said, Florida quarterback Emory Jones still expects the Tigers to be dangerous,

“Their whole defense is talented, they do a lot of things with defense,” said Jones. “They man up a lot, so we’re going to have to win some one-on-one matchups.”

Kickoff on Saturday is at 11 a.m. in Baton Rouge. Florida head coach Dan Mullen doesn’t believe it will be a problem to get his Gators fired up for the early start.

“I love waking up, playing the game, and getting home and not having to sit at the hotel waiting to play a game,” said Mullen. “So if we win, maybe we can say we caught a break.”

Mullen anticipates that cornerback Kaiir Elam, left tackle Richard Gouraige, and running back Malik Davis will all be back after missing last week’s game.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.