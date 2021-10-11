Levy County man wanted for removing ankle monitor and breaking probation
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who they say cut off his ankle monitor.
38-year-old Stephen Stacy was last seen running through a yard near Williston.
Deputies say Stacy is wanted for violating his probation.
He is a registered sex offender and interfered with a prior investigation.
He is about 6 feet tall and roughly 175 pounds.
He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.
TRENDING STORY: A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 464 in Marion County
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.