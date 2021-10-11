Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sonny’s barbecue chain, which started right here in North-Central Florida, is mourning the loss of Lucille Tillman.

She was the wife of Sonny Tillman and died at the age of 91.

Lucille and Sonny were married for more than 70 years, and the two opened Sonny’s Barbecue in 1968 in Gainesville.

By 1984, the two had built up the business into a nearly $70 million venture.

