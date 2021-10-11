Advertisement

Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sonny’s barbecue chain, which started right here in North-Central Florida, is mourning the loss of Lucille Tillman.

She was the wife of Sonny Tillman and died at the age of 91.

Lucille and Sonny were married for more than 70 years, and the two opened Sonny’s Barbecue in 1968 in Gainesville.

By 1984, the two had built up the business into a nearly $70 million venture.

