New COVID-19 testing location opens in Ocala, COVID Test Florida set up operations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Health experts say we will be living with COVID-19 for the foreseeable future.

“If you think you have cold symptoms at this stage, you should go get tested for COVID,” AdventHealth Ocala CMO, Michael Torres told us last week.

And this week, COVID Test Florida - a mobile clinical testing service - set up operations to make sure testing opportunities continue to be available as we learn to live with the virus.

“We’re offering a variety of services from same day, next day, and three PCR tests. We also have rapid antigen tests available as well as rapid serology tests,” Medical Director for Genesis Reference Laboratories, Kayla Hall said.

The free testing site is located at First Baptist Church of Ocala on Maricamp Road.

Michelle Brown said she drove all the way from Lady Lake to get tested Monday, since she wasn’t able to find anything similar to this testing site closer to home.

“I was very happy to see this open up so I could come through and get my test. I believe you can go through Walgreen’s but this far more convenient just to come in with no appointment needed,” Brown said.

So with COVID-19 here to stay, testing will be too.

“We need to make sure we have more sites like this available for convenience for the community because COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere any time soon,” Hall added.

The free drive-thru testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturdays testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing at the South Eastern Livestock Pavilion ended Monday, but people can still get tested at the Florida Horse Park on Highway 4-75.

“Having multiple sites for this type of COVID-19 testing and especially with this site, having different opportunities for rapid and same day and next day testing, really helps fight the virus in Marion County,” Director of Operations for DOH-Marion, Craig Ackerman said.

During the week of Oct 2 - 8, 44 Marion County Public School students and five employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Just shy of 10,000 students or 22 percent, have opted out of wearing face coverings.

