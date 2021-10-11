Advertisement

Ocala CEP highlights a Marion County non-profit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit focuses its efforts on financial freedom, and Advent Health debuts a new emergency room in a Marion County community.

The Ocala CEP shares the full details in the weekly buzz.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights Ocala metro’s first community partnership school

