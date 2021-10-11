Visiting chef volunteer program returns to NCFL Ronald McDonald House

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can serve your community by serving up food at the Ronald McDonald House.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with Sherry Houston about the Visiting Chef Program.

The Visiting Chef program is a wildly popular volunteer program for groups of up to ten friends, family members or co-workers. No professional cooking experience is required, and folks have lots of fun.

Anyone interested in cooking breakfast or dinner should prepare to cook for at least 60 people staying at the house.

If interested in participating, call Emily Pridgen, director of house operations & programs at 352-374-4404 ext. 222 or email visitingchef@rmhcncf.Org.

