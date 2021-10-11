The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday marks the dual holiday Columbus and Indigenous People’s Day.

The City of Gainesville will celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day Monday evening outside of City Hall.

A new historical marker will be unveiled along with feature music and prayer by members of the Cherokee, Creek, Seminole, and Sioux nations.

The event starts at 6 p.m.

Advent Health debuts a new multi-million dollar 24-hour emergency room in Belleview Tuesday morning.

The 12-bed facility is the health system’s second free-standing emergency room in Marion County.

The ribbon-cutting is at 9 a.m. and is expected to bring about 100 new jobs to the area.

Gainesville city commissioners discuss filling one of the top city staff positions Tuesday afternoon.

Gainesville City Manager Lee Feldman’s last official day with the city is November 12th.

A total of 22 candidates have applied for the job but only ten are being considered by the commission.

There are two internal candidates and eight external. The meeting starts at 1 p.m.

Lake City council members have a special meeting Wednesday evening to fill a vacant city council seat.

Council members are considering five applications to fill the District 14 seat vacated by Chris Greene in early September.

All five candidates will be interviewed in the Wednesday evening meeting that starts at 5 p.m. at Lake City City Hall.

