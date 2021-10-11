Advertisement

A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 464 in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 68-year-old woman is dead after she drove off the side of the roadway in Marion County.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, she was traveling northbound on County Road 464.

For unknown reasons, she veered into the southbound lane and hit a boat that was attached to a vehicle.

She then ran off the road into a fence and a tree and her car overturned.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver suffered no injuries.

