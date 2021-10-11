A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 464 in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 68-year-old woman is dead after she drove off the side of the roadway in Marion County.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, she was traveling northbound on County Road 464.

For unknown reasons, she veered into the southbound lane and hit a boat that was attached to a vehicle.

She then ran off the road into a fence and a tree and her car overturned.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver suffered no injuries.

