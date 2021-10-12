100+ animals rescued from “deplorable conditions” in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (AP/WCJB) - Crews rescued about 100 dogs, rabbits, and other animals from a Clay County home with “deplorable conditions.”

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says a search warrant was served early Monday at the home in Middleburg. An investigation began several weeks ago after paramedics were called to the home for a medical emergency for one of two adults living there.

Officials found animals in cages, and the home was filled with fleas and the odor of animal waste. Cooks say officials “observed conditions that rose to the level that required additional investigation.”

John Ward, director of the Clay County Division of Emergency Management, said approximately 100 dogs, 42 rabbits, 33 chickens, five pigeons, and an unknown number of goats were found on the 10-acre property.

Video posted on social media Monday shows investigators wearing biohazard suits as they removed animals from the property. Our news partners at WJXT were able to capture an aerial view of the rescue effort.

Donations can be dropped off at the Clay County Fairgrounds between 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or purchase items off their Amazon Wishlist.

If you are interested in donating to Animal Services to help with the intake of animals we are receiving, please bring... Posted by Clay County Animal Services on Monday, October 11, 2021

