Advent Health holds a ribbon-cutting for its new 24-hour Emergency Room in Belleview

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Advent Health debuts their new multi-million dollar 24-hour emergency room in Belleview.

The ribbon-cutting is at 9 a.m.

The 12-bed facility is the health system’s second free-standing emergency room in Marion County.

It is expected to bring about 100 new jobs to the area.

The ER will officially be open for care following the ribbon cutting.

TRENDING STORY: Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.