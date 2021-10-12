Advertisement

Advent Health holds a ribbon-cutting for its new 24-hour Emergency Room in Belleview

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Advent Health debuts their new multi-million dollar 24-hour emergency room in Belleview.

The ribbon-cutting is at 9 a.m.

The 12-bed facility is the health system’s second free-standing emergency room in Marion County.

It is expected to bring about 100 new jobs to the area.

The ER will officially be open for care following the ribbon cutting.

