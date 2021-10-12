To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arc of Alachua County celebrates 55 years of service to the community’s developmentally disabled.

Their annual meeting and recognition event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hawk-Stone Country Club in Gainesville.

Arc of the USA CEO, Peter Bern will be the keynote speaker.

The Arc of Alachua County provides services to individuals with disabilities that create opportunity and independence.

TRENDING STORY: Gun violence continues in NCFL, man dies from a shooting at a party in Alachua

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.