ASO arrests man caught shoplifting multiple phones from his workplace

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man faces grand theft charges in Alachua County after deputies say he shoplifted an iPhone from the store he works at.

Brandon Ball, 23, was arrested Monday. Deputies say he stole an iPhone 12 Pro Max from a cell phone store on US-441.

Ball was caught on camera committing the theft, and—according to the sheriff’s office—he had several more stolen phones in his car.

