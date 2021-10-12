Advertisement

Bell volleyball team wins five-set thriller against Trenton

Bulldogs improve to 11-10; Tigers fall to 7-8
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bell Bulldogs volleyball team defeated the Trenton Tigers in a five-set thriller on Monday (25-25, 19-25, 26-28, 25-17, 15-13).

The Bulldogs came out strong against the Tigers, winning the first set 25-15, after a 12-0 run.

The Tigers rallied back and took the next two sets to lead 2-1 over the Bulldogs, winning 19-25 and 26-28 respectively.

But, the Bulldogs took the fourth set 25-17 and won the final frame 15-13 over the Tigers.

This is the final week of the regular season in Florida high school volleyball before district tournaments next week. Bell continues its season against P.K. Yonge, while Trenton takes on Dixie County. Both matches take place on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One woman was shot and killed.
A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Ocala
Marion county crash
A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 464 in Marion County
Atkins died from his injuries after being taken to UF Health Shands, Alachua police are...
Gun violence continues in NCFL, man dies from a shooting at a party in Alachua
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny's BBQ founder, dies at 91
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91
Previous Cedar Key Seafood Festival
51st annual Cedar Key Seafood Festival returns next weekend

Latest News

Final week of H.S. volleyball
Bell defeats Trenton
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan reacts after giving up a three-run home run during the...
Red Sox eliminate Rays in AL Division Series Game Four, 6-5
Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Gators look ahead to LSU
Watch the five nominees then vote
Top Plays Week Seven