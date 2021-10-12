Bell volleyball team wins five-set thriller against Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bell Bulldogs volleyball team defeated the Trenton Tigers in a five-set thriller on Monday (25-25, 19-25, 26-28, 25-17, 15-13).

The Bulldogs came out strong against the Tigers, winning the first set 25-15, after a 12-0 run.

The Tigers rallied back and took the next two sets to lead 2-1 over the Bulldogs, winning 19-25 and 26-28 respectively.

But, the Bulldogs took the fourth set 25-17 and won the final frame 15-13 over the Tigers.

This is the final week of the regular season in Florida high school volleyball before district tournaments next week. Bell continues its season against P.K. Yonge, while Trenton takes on Dixie County. Both matches take place on Tuesday.

