The City of Ocala Code Enforcement Department hosts a Downtown Fall Festival at Citizens’ Circle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is 20 days away, but the City of Ocala is planning to hold a festival before then.

The city’s Code Enforcement Department is putting on a downtown festival on Friday, October 29th at Citizens’ Circle.

The free event lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Activities include pony rides, magic shows, and a petting zoo, along with a costume contest on Citizens’ Stage at 7:30.

TRENDING STORY: “The Fest” is returning to Gainesville with more than 300 artists

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.