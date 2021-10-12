Advertisement

The City of Ocala Code Enforcement Department hosts a Downtown Fall Festival at Citizens’ Circle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is 20 days away, but the City of Ocala is planning to hold a festival before then.

The city’s Code Enforcement Department is putting on a downtown festival on Friday, October 29th at Citizens’ Circle.

The free event lasts from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Activities include pony rides, magic shows, and a petting zoo, along with a costume contest on Citizens’ Stage at 7:30.

