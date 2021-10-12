Clay County woman dead after crashing into a parked excavator
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a Clay County woman is dead after her car collided with construction equipment early Tuesday morning.
The 50-year-old was driving east on Russell Road around 4:30 a.m.
According to FHP, she veered off the road, traveled into a cone-off construction zone, and hit a parked excavator.
