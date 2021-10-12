Clay County woman dead after crashing into a parked excavator

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a Clay County woman is dead after her car collided with construction equipment early Tuesday morning.

The 50-year-old was driving east on Russell Road around 4:30 a.m.

According to FHP, she veered off the road, traveled into a cone-off construction zone, and hit a parked excavator.

