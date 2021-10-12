Gainesville Commissioners choose an interim City Manager

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville leaders have selected the interim City Manager to take over for outgoing City Manager Lee Feldman as they search for a permanent replacement. Commissioners unanimously selected Cynthia Curry to replace Feldman.

It has yet to be decided when she will start. As part of the motion, leaders will negotiate Curry’s contract.

Curry was a consultant with the City Managers office from August of 2020 until Oct. of 2020.

Feldman resigned last month and will be paid $100,000 in severance pay. His last day is on Nov. 12th at 5 p.m. He is currently serving as a temporary employee since his resignation was approved.

There were a total of 10 candidates up for the position; eight were external, while two were internal.

