Gainesville man with multiple warrants arrested after mother called police on him

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man with active warrants ended up behind bars after his mother called deputies and told them where he was.

Devin Munguia, 24, was wanted on a felony fraud charge in Alachua County and a probation violation charge out of Putnam County.

Monday afternoon, Alachua County deputies say his mother called them and said he was sleeping at her home.

He faces an additional charge of resisting arrest after deputies say he hid from them in the attic refusing to surrender.

It took thirteen deputies and about two hours to put him in handcuffs.

