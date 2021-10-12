Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers at a Gainesville Publix got quite the surprise when an injured deer ran into the store.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, a car hit the deer near the Publix on Main Street today. A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.

FWC says the deer eventually died, and the driver of the car that hit the animal was able to take the deer home.

