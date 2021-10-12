Lake City man possessing narcotics arrested following disorderly conduct at The Tavern bar

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man was arrested after police say he caused a disturbance at a bar.

Police say, David Thompson, 31, was at The Tavern bar early Sunday morning.

A bartender asked officers to tell him not to return.

According to LCPD, he went back to his car and was slow to respond to the officers’ commands to get out.

Police found six guns in his vehicle, along with cocaine and marijuana.

He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and multiple drug-related offenses.

