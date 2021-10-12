Advertisement

Lake City man possessing narcotics arrested following disorderly conduct at The Tavern bar

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man was arrested after police say he caused a disturbance at a bar.

Police say, David Thompson, 31, was at The Tavern bar early Sunday morning.

A bartender asked officers to tell him not to return.

According to LCPD, he went back to his car and was slow to respond to the officers’ commands to get out.

Police found six guns in his vehicle, along with cocaine and marijuana.

He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and multiple drug-related offenses.

TRENDING STORY: “It still affects me until this day”: Hate crime victim, FBI encourage people to report hate crimes

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One woman was shot and killed.
A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Ocala
Marion county crash
A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 464 in Marion County
Atkins died from his injuries after being taken to UF Health Shands, Alachua police are...
Gun violence continues in NCFL, man dies from a shooting at a party in Alachua
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny's BBQ founder, dies at 91
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91

Latest News

Ocala CEP President Kevin Sheilley named Florida’s 2021 Executive of the Year
Ocala CEP President Kevin Sheilley named Florida’s 2021 Executive of the Year
Clay County woman dead after crashing into a parked excavator
Clay County woman dead after crashing into a parked excavator
ASO arrests man caught shoplifting multiple phones from his workplace
ASO arrests man caught shoplifting multiple phones from his workplace
Gainesville man with multiple warrants arrested after mother called police on him
Gainesville man with multiple warrants arrested after mother called police on him