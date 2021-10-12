MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on Southeast 56th Street.
While outside the home, Mack says Newton tried to run him over. He shot at the car and hit the passenger, 23-year-old Sonja Stahl, killing her.
Mack is charged with possessing a firearm, and Newton is charged with aggravated assault, and battery.
