MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on Southeast 56th Street.

While outside the home, Mack says Newton tried to run him over. He shot at the car and hit the passenger, 23-year-old Sonja Stahl, killing her.

Mack is charged with possessing a firearm, and Newton is charged with aggravated assault, and battery.

