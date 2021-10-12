Advertisement

MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala

Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on...
Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on Southeast 56th Street.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on Southeast 56th Street.

While outside the home, Mack says Newton tried to run him over. He shot at the car and hit the passenger, 23-year-old Sonja Stahl, killing her.

Mack is charged with possessing a firearm, and Newton is charged with aggravated assault, and battery.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One woman was shot and killed.
A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Ocala
Atkins died from his injuries after being taken to UF Health Shands, Alachua police are...
Gun violence continues in NCFL, man dies from a shooting at a party in Alachua
GNV crash
A person is at UF Health Shands after a car crashed near Archer Road.
Marion county crash
A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 464 in Marion County
Powerball jackpot sits at $685 million Monday.
Lake City woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Gold Rush scratch-off lottery

Latest News

A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Resignations of two Bradford Schools employees arrested for sexual misconduct approved by...
Resignations of two Bradford Schools employees arrested for sexual misconduct approved by school board
Rescue workers in hazmat suits rescue 100+ animals from unsanitary conditions
100+ animals rescued from “deplorable conditions” in Clay County
“The Fest” is returning to Gainesville with more than 300 artists
“The Fest” is returning to Gainesville with more than 300 artists