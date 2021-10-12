Moss Bluff North Park set to close temporarily for repairs this month

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County park is temporarily closing for repairs this weekend.

Moss Bluff North Park will be closed Friday through Monday, that is October 15 to October 18.

Furthermore, the park will close again from October 22 to October 25.

