Advertisement

Moss Bluff North Park set to close temporarily for repairs this month

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County park is temporarily closing for repairs this weekend.

Moss Bluff North Park will be closed Friday through Monday, that is October 15 to October 18.

Furthermore, the park will close again from October 22 to October 25.

TRENDING STORY: A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Ocala

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One woman was shot and killed.
A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Ocala
Marion county crash
A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 464 in Marion County
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny's BBQ founder, dies at 91
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91
Atkins died from his injuries after being taken to UF Health Shands, Alachua police are...
Gun violence continues in NCFL, man dies from a shooting at a party in Alachua

Latest News

Possible bill to ban all sales of dogs and cats
Possible bill to ban all sales of dogs and cats
Moss Bluff North Park set to close temporarily for repairs this month
Moss Bluff North Park set to close temporarily for repairs this month
The ordinance was modeled after the policy at Celebration Pointe in Gainesville, but this law...
Ocala city staff start ironing out the details of proposed ‘open container’ ordinance
“Five states have passed a similar bill,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society.
Possible bill to ban all sales of dogs and cats