Mother taken to jail after refusing to leave her daughter’s side at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (WFOX) – A mother in Florida spent a day behind bars after she refused to leave her daughter alone in the hospital.

“I stand by my actions 100%,” Lynn Savage said. “I am not sorry that I made them take me out of there in handcuffs.”

Lynn Savage, 70, refused to leave her daughter, Amber, while she was recovering from brain surgery. Her daughter is non-verbal and partially paralyzed on the right side after suffering a stroke.

“I could not in good conscience and good heart leave her bedside not knowing how she was going to make it through the night voluntarily,” Savage said.

Savage says she had been by her daughter’s side at the hospital since 6:30 a.m. She was there not only for support but as her interpreter.

She says the doctor asked her to come into her room in the ICU to try and help her daughter calm down.

“As soon as I approached the bedside, she was fine,” Savage said. She stayed until she was told she couldn’t stay anymore.

Savage said nurses told her she had to leave at 7 p.m. per COVID-19 visiting hours. She tried to get the nurse to contact the doctor to approve her to stay, but the nurse said they couldn’t do that.

“I said, ‘I’m not going to leave. I want to stay here with my daughter,’” Savage said.

As a former deputy sheriff in Stark County, Ohio, Savage knew what would come of her refusing to go.

According to the arrest report, “security officers spent a couple of hours pleading for the suspect, Ms. Lynn Savage, to leave.”

“Their sheriff’s office came up. They were also very polite. They kept trying to get me to leave and I said, ‘I’m not leaving,’” Savage said.

Savage said she spent roughly 24 hours in jail. She is facing trespassing charges and is expected to appear before a judge on Oct. 20.

Savage’s daughter is still recovering from her surgery.

