Ocala CEP President Kevin Sheilley named Florida’s 2021 Executive of the Year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala business community leader is getting statewide recognition.

Kevin Sheilley was named the 2021 Executive of the Year by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals.

Sheilley is CEO and president of the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership.

The award recognizes one leader from Florida’s top chambers of commerce.

