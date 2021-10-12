Ocala CEP President Kevin Sheilley named Florida’s 2021 Executive of the Year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala business community leader is getting statewide recognition.

Kevin Sheilley was named the 2021 Executive of the Year by the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals.

Sheilley is CEO and president of the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership.

The award recognizes one leader from Florida’s top chambers of commerce.

