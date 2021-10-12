The Ocala Fine Arts Festival returns for its 54th year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Fine Arts Festival is set to return this month for the 54th year.

One hundred fifty-one artists will be attending the event, and $27,000 worth of prizes will be given away.

The festival will take place on the weekend of October 23rd and 24th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Booths will be set up along multiple blocks in the downtown area.

Admission and parking are free.

