The Ocala Fine Arts Festival returns for its 54th year
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Fine Arts Festival is set to return this month for the 54th year.
One hundred fifty-one artists will be attending the event, and $27,000 worth of prizes will be given away.
The festival will take place on the weekend of October 23rd and 24th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Booths will be set up along multiple blocks in the downtown area.
Admission and parking are free.
TRENDING STORY: A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 464 in Marion County
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.