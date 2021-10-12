Advertisement

Resignations of two Bradford Schools employees arrested for sexual misconduct approved by school board

Resignations of two Bradford Schools employees arrested for sexual misconduct approved by...
Resignations of two Bradford Schools employees arrested for sexual misconduct approved by school board(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - During Bradford County School Districts first board meeting since the arrest of two employees for sexual misconduct both of their resignations were approved by the board.

24-year old Lainie Rodgers and 24-year old Autumn Rodgers were arrested just one day a part in the middle of September on charges of sexual misconduct with minors. The school board meets on the second Monday of each month, so this was the first meeting since the arrests occurred. While no one spoke during public comment and none of the agenda items dealt with addressing the arrests, Bradford County School Board Asst. Superintendent Karen Clarke says efforts such as minimizing contact outside of school between students and staff is being recommended district wide.

RELATED STORY: Second Bradford County school employee gets arrested in one week over sex related crimes

“With the advent of social media and cell phone and texting that seems to be a much more common practice than it used to be years ago. With coaches texting students about practice or games or what uniform to wear. We do discourage that one-on-one type of texting because it does set up a scenario that could become problematic later,” said Clarke.

Both women, who are not related, contacted their victims in person and through conversation on their smartphones. They were also released within hours of being booked and making bail.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One woman was shot and killed.
A woman is dead after an early morning shooting in southeast Ocala
Atkins died from his injuries after being taken to UF Health Shands, Alachua police are...
Gun violence continues in NCFL, man dies from a shooting at a party in Alachua
GNV crash
A person is at UF Health Shands after a car crashed near Archer Road.
Marion county crash
A woman is dead after a crash on County Road 464 in Marion County
Powerball jackpot sits at $685 million Monday.
Lake City woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Gold Rush scratch-off lottery

Latest News

Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on...
MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala
A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Rescue workers in hazmat suits rescue 100+ animals from unsanitary conditions
100+ animals rescued from “deplorable conditions” in Clay County
“The Fest” is returning to Gainesville with more than 300 artists
“The Fest” is returning to Gainesville with more than 300 artists