Resignations of two Bradford Schools employees arrested for sexual misconduct approved by school board

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - During Bradford County School Districts first board meeting since the arrest of two employees for sexual misconduct both of their resignations were approved by the board.

24-year old Lainie Rodgers and 24-year old Autumn Rodgers were arrested just one day a part in the middle of September on charges of sexual misconduct with minors. The school board meets on the second Monday of each month, so this was the first meeting since the arrests occurred. While no one spoke during public comment and none of the agenda items dealt with addressing the arrests, Bradford County School Board Asst. Superintendent Karen Clarke says efforts such as minimizing contact outside of school between students and staff is being recommended district wide.

“With the advent of social media and cell phone and texting that seems to be a much more common practice than it used to be years ago. With coaches texting students about practice or games or what uniform to wear. We do discourage that one-on-one type of texting because it does set up a scenario that could become problematic later,” said Clarke.

Both women, who are not related, contacted their victims in person and through conversation on their smartphones. They were also released within hours of being booked and making bail.

