Weather in Gators Football History: A look back at LSU vs. UF 2020

The Gators are looking for redemption as they head to Death Valley to take on LSU this Saturday.

Many are trying to make last year’s game a distant and foggy memory as last year’s tilt against LSU was bizarre for numerous reasons.

If you were in The Swamp that night, it was probably hard to see the shoe throw or Evan McPherson’s missed field goal as time expired.

On a mostly sunny day like we’ve seen many a time in North Central Florida, that was normally a chip shot for former kicker Evan McPherson. But when dense fog invades the stadium, that field goal takes on a whole new perspective.

The fog formed due to a warm, southerly flow that had been in place over North Central Florida for a few days. A few light showers moved through in the afternoon as well.

Winds were calm across the region, so the air was stagnant. Warmer air higher in the atmosphere was in place over the rain-cooled air that was at the surface.

This set-up was ready-made for dense fog to roll in across the area, making it tough to see for players, fans, and reporters alike.

Gators beat writer Nick de la Torre says the scene in The Swamp was “just almost surreal like your in a movie, on a movie set and it just didn’t feel like real life that you’ve had this game which Florida was supposed to win by 20 or more points and all of the sudden its close and now, what the heck is this I can’t even see what’s coming on to the field, what’s happening on the field.”

