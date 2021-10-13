Advertisement

Alachua County commissioners approve courthouse plans in honor of Judge Stephen Mickle

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners are paying $12,500 to rename the criminal courthouse to honor the late Judge Stephen Mickle. He was the first Black county, circuit and district court judge in Alachua County before being the first Black Chief Justice for the Northern District of Florida. Mickle died at 76 from cancer in January of this year.

“Judge Mickle was the trailblazer to bring about change,” said Alachua County Commission Chair, Ken Cornell.

Commissioners are tasked with approving all changes made to the courthouse. Mickle’s surviving family has preliminary plans for modifications up to the third floor of the courthouse. The majority of the estimated cost, currently budgeted at $276,000, will be privately donated.

“I do think that a display of some sort to honor his life and his legacy is appropriate given that the fundraising comes from the community and the family,” said County Commissioners, Anna Prizzia.

RELATED STORY: Remembering a pioneer in the African American community; “Stephan had a lot of firsts”

Modifications start with the sign of Mickle’s name placed high on the outside of the building. What comes next is meant to be more than just signage and rather, a source of information. County commissioners approved an educational display for the first floor of the courthouse that will detail Mickle’s life and accomplishments. The county will also match up to $50,000 in community fundraising for the display.

“My goal and intent that we tell the larger story and what you said that we tell the larger story and that we insert Judge Mickle’s life and accomplishments, many of his firsts into that story,” added Cornell. “And the process of what we’re doing is to honor Judge Mickle but it’s to tell the story of his life so that we create the change that we all want.”

The county is covering services for the debut event that is scheduled for January of next year.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on...
MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala
Shootout in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine...
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine passport ban
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny's BBQ founder, dies at 91
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91

Latest News

The Florida property insurance market is still in a state of crisis, suffering a nearly $1...
Florida property insurance industry still in a state of crisis
When the Department of Health appeared before lawmakers Wednesday, it wasn’t asked about the...
Florida lawmakers may expand COVID-19 protections
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving...
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams
Senator Keith Perry files bill prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates
Senator Keith Perry files bill prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates
First Magnitude Brewery showed "Hocus Pocus" last night at 8 PM.
Gainesville brewery hosts weekly Halloween event