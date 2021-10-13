Advertisement

California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on...
MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala
Shootout in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine...
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine passport ban
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny's BBQ founder, dies at 91
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91

Latest News

Blue Origin passengers go weightless
Blue Origin passengers go weightless
The Florida property insurance market is still in a state of crisis, suffering a nearly $1...
Florida property insurance industry still in a state of crisis
When the Department of Health appeared before lawmakers Wednesday, it wasn’t asked about the...
Florida lawmakers may expand COVID-19 protections
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving...
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams
Senator Keith Perry files bill prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates
Senator Keith Perry files bill prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates