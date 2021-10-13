Drivers taken to ER following two-vehicle collision in Northwest Gainesville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-vehicle wreck in Northwest Gainesville sent two people to the emergency room on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicles collided after one driver attempted to turn from NW 53rd Ave. (Millhopper Road) to 43rd St.

The drivers were taken to the emergency room as a precaution, and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

TRENDING STORY: MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.