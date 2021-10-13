Advertisement

Drivers taken to ER following two-vehicle collision in Northwest Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A two-vehicle wreck in Northwest Gainesville sent two people to the emergency room on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicles collided after one driver attempted to turn from NW 53rd Ave. (Millhopper Road) to 43rd St.

The drivers were taken to the emergency room as a precaution, and their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

