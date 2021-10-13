Five people hospitalized after multiple cars crashed in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police say five people were hospitalized after a crash on US Highway 301.

Officers say three cars crashed near the 3200 block Tuesday evening, three people were trauma alerted to a local hospital and one of them is in critical condition.

Westbound traffic is currently blocked, officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.