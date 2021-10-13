Florida Gators and Air Pros USA surprise veteran with free AC unit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators teamed up with an air conditioning company to surprise a veteran with a free AC unit.

It is part of the Air Pros USA annual Saluting Those Who Serve initiative.

TV20 was there as 88-year-old Eddie Thomas, a Korean War veteran, received the unit. Thomas was nominated by the Alachua County veteran services.

His current unit was 23 years old and in need of a replacement.

“It makes me feel very good to know that somebody cares about the service I did. You know, not trying to put myself above anyone. I only did my duty when I went in but it is special to me to be recognized after so many years after it is over with.” said Thomas

Thomas is a member of the American Legion.

He also serves on the Korean War veterans of America color guard at veteran events and funerals.

