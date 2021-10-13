Florida Gators and Air Pros USA surprise veteran with free AC unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators teamed up with an air conditioning company to surprise a veteran with a free AC unit.
It is part of the Air Pros USA annual Saluting Those Who Serve initiative.
TV20 was there as 88-year-old Eddie Thomas, a Korean War veteran, received the unit. Thomas was nominated by the Alachua County veteran services.
His current unit was 23 years old and in need of a replacement.
“It makes me feel very good to know that somebody cares about the service I did. You know, not trying to put myself above anyone. I only did my duty when I went in but it is special to me to be recognized after so many years after it is over with.” said Thomas
Thomas is a member of the American Legion.
He also serves on the Korean War veterans of America color guard at veteran events and funerals.
