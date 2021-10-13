Advertisement

Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw is seeking a trial in federal court.

McGraw is suing Governor Ron DeSantis, stating that the governor acted against her constitutional rights and she suffered deprivation of property and liberty.

Among other demands, McGraw is seeking compensation for punitive damages and attorney fees.

Additionally, McGraw is also suing former Alachua County School Board candidate Khanh-Lien Banko for the same reasons.

This is a developing story. Further information will be provided as updates become available.

RELATED STORY: “You told me I was in district two”: Diyonne McGraw blames elections office for her school board seat being vacated

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on...
MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine...
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine passport ban
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny's BBQ founder, dies at 91
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91
Gainesville man with multiple warrants arrested after mother called police on him
Gainesville man with multiple warrants arrested after mother called police on him

Latest News

Waynes World Haunted Trail to benefit Toys for Tots
Waynes World Haunted Trail to benefit Toys for Tots
Lake City police investigate possible homicide at Columbia Arms Apartments
Lake City police investigate possible homicide at Columbia Arms Apartments
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Wildlife Wednesday: Rays
Wildlife Wednesday: Rays