Former school board member Diyonne McGraw sues Gov. DeSantis for deprivation of rights

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw is seeking a trial in federal court.

McGraw is suing Governor Ron DeSantis, stating that the governor acted against her constitutional rights and she suffered deprivation of property and liberty.

Among other demands, McGraw is seeking compensation for punitive damages and attorney fees.

Additionally, McGraw is also suing former Alachua County School Board candidate Khanh-Lien Banko for the same reasons.

This is a developing story. Further information will be provided as updates become available.

