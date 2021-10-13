Gainesville brewery hosts weekly Halloween event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

A local brewery in Gainesville is getting in the Halloween spirit weeks ahead of the 31st.

First Magnitude Brewery is showing classic Halloween movies every Wednesday leading up to Halloween.

Tonight’s showing of “Hocus Pocus” is the second of the series.

A food truck will be at the brewery and Director of Sales Operations Simon McClung says they will “also have some snacks available at the bar for people who’d like them and of course during the Halloween season we’ve got our Sweater Weather Harvest Spice Amber Ale which pairs perfectly with any of these Halloween movies.”

The movies start at 8 PM and admission is free. Tables are first-come first-serve.

