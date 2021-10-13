Advertisement

Gainesville brewery hosts weekly Halloween event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

A local brewery in Gainesville is getting in the Halloween spirit weeks ahead of the 31st.

First Magnitude Brewery is showing classic Halloween movies every Wednesday leading up to Halloween.

Tonight’s showing of “Hocus Pocus” is the second of the series.

RELATED STORY: Waynes World Haunted Trail to benefit Toys for Tots

A food truck will be at the brewery and Director of Sales Operations Simon McClung says they will “also have some snacks available at the bar for people who’d like them and of course during the Halloween season we’ve got our Sweater Weather Harvest Spice Amber Ale which pairs perfectly with any of these Halloween movies.”

The movies start at 8 PM and admission is free. Tables are first-come first-serve.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on...
MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala
Shootout in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine...
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine passport ban
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny's BBQ founder, dies at 91
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91

Latest News

The Florida property insurance market is still in a state of crisis, suffering a nearly $1...
Florida property insurance industry still in a state of crisis
When the Department of Health appeared before lawmakers Wednesday, it wasn’t asked about the...
Florida lawmakers may expand COVID-19 protections
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving...
Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams
Senator Keith Perry files bill prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates
Senator Keith Perry files bill prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates