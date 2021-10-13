GHS volleyball team defeats Oak Hall on senior night
Hurricanes move to 14-8; Eagles fall to 16-8
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Hurricanes volleyball team ended their regular season at home on a high note. The Canes defeated the Oak Hall Eagles in three sets to one on Tuesday (25-15, 17-25, 25-12, 25-16).
GHS is 9-0 on the season against competition within Gainesville.
Oak Hall, a member of Class 2A-District 4, will play Saint Francis in its last match of the regular season tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.
District tournament play begins for Florida high school volleyball teams next week. The Hurricanes play in Class 6A-District 3.
