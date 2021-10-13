Advertisement

Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury will not pursue charges related to the death of Gregory Williams.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies responded to an active shooter situation at a home on SE 46th Ter. on March 5. Williams shot his mother and threatened a woman and her newborn child.

Deputies testified that Williams opened fire at them. Four deputies returned fire, resulting in the death of Williams.

The grand jury concluded that the deputies’ action qualifies as lawful use of deadly force and therefore will not pursue charges.

TRENDING STORY: Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A witness says the deer ran into the store and eventually ran into a cooler and slipped on milk.
Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car
Deputies say 22-year-old Alexa Newton drove to her ex-boyfriend Timothy Mack’s house on...
MCSO arrests two people in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Ocala
Shootout in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Shoot-out in Northeast Gainesville leaves woman with life threatening injuries
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine...
Multiple Alachua County organizations under investigation for violating state’s vaccine passport ban
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny's BBQ founder, dies at 91
Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91

Latest News

The Florida property insurance market is still in a state of crisis, suffering a nearly $1...
Florida property insurance industry still in a state of crisis
When the Department of Health appeared before lawmakers Wednesday, it wasn’t asked about the...
Florida lawmakers may expand COVID-19 protections
Senator Keith Perry files bill prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates
Senator Keith Perry files bill prohibiting mask and vaccine mandates
First Magnitude Brewery showed "Hocus Pocus" last night at 8 PM.
Gainesville brewery hosts weekly Halloween event