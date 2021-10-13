Grand jury backs Alachua County deputies’ deadly use of force in fatal shooting involving Gregory Williams

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury will not pursue charges related to the death of Gregory Williams.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies responded to an active shooter situation at a home on SE 46th Ter. on March 5. Williams shot his mother and threatened a woman and her newborn child.

Deputies testified that Williams opened fire at them. Four deputies returned fire, resulting in the death of Williams.

The grand jury concluded that the deputies’ action qualifies as lawful use of deadly force and therefore will not pursue charges.

