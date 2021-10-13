Horse Capital TV highlights the all-breed world finals

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse owners from Dunnellon competed at the all-breed world finals.

In today’s Horse Capital TV, hear why they were so proud to bring a championship win home.

RELATED STORY: Horse Capital TV highlights Paralympic equestrian athlete’s relationship with her horse

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.