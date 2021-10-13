Advertisement

House across the street from Lacrosse Fire Station catches fire, crew work to put it out

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LACROSSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A home in Lacrosse is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire rescue crews say they were alerted to the fire across the street from the Lacrosse Fire Station around 1:20 p-m. When crews arrived, they found the single family home in flames. It took 90 minutes for crews to contain the fire, and water had to be trucked in from a tanker.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

