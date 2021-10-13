Advertisement

Lake City holds City Council meeting for empty seat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council is holding a meeting to discuss filling an open council seat.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the city council chambers.

Commissioners will be interviewing candidates for the District 14 seat.

The five candidates on the agenda, whose interviews will last 20 minutes each, are Ken Bochette, Abbie Chasteen, Bea Coker, Stephen A. Douglas, and Ricky Jernigan.

