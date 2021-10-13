Lake City holds City Council meeting for empty seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council is holding a meeting to discuss filling an open council seat.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the city council chambers.

Commissioners will be interviewing candidates for the District 14 seat.

The five candidates on the agenda, whose interviews will last 20 minutes each, are Ken Bochette, Abbie Chasteen, Bea Coker, Stephen A. Douglas, and Ricky Jernigan.

TRENDING STORY: Injured deer runs into Publix after being hit by a car

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.