Lake City police investigate possible homicide at Columbia Arms Apartments

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is opening an investigation after finding a dead body at the Columbia Arms Apartments.

Officers discovered the body during a well-being check around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Social Services solicited the check after saying the victim had not been heard from in several days.

Based on evidence at the scene, authorities are looking into the case as a possible homicide.

The victim has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be made as information becomes available.

