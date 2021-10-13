Lake City police investigate possible homicide at Columbia Arms Apartments

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is opening an investigation after finding a dead body at the Columbia Arms Apartments.

Officers discovered the body during a well-being check around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Social Services solicited the check after saying the victim had not been heard from in several days.

Based on evidence at the scene, authorities are looking into the case as a possible homicide.

The victim has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be made as information becomes available.

