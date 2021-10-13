Lake City police investigate possible homicide at Columbia Arms Apartments
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is opening an investigation after finding a dead body at the Columbia Arms Apartments.
Officers discovered the body during a well-being check around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Social Services solicited the check after saying the victim had not been heard from in several days.
Based on evidence at the scene, authorities are looking into the case as a possible homicide.
The victim has yet to be identified.
This is a developing story. Further updates will be made as information becomes available.
