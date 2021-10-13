Lego plans to remove gender stereotypes from toys

(CNN) - Lego announced it is working to remove gender stereotypes from its toys.

The decision comes after research commissioned by the Lego Group and carried out by the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

Almost 7,000 parents and children worldwide were surveyed.

The study showed 42% of girls said they worry about being made fun of for playing with toys associated with boys, while 71% of boys said the same of toys typically associated with girls.

The report said 82% of girls agreed that girls can play football and boys can practice ballet, compared to 71% of boys.

Lego says it will work with the Geena Davis Institute and UNICEF to ensure its products and advertising are free of harmful stereotypes.

“The benefits of creative play such as building confidence, creativity and communication skills are felt by all children and yet we still experience age-old stereotypes that label activities as only being suitable for one specific gender,” Lego Group CMO Julia Goldin said in a statement.

It’s not clear yet what that change will look like.

