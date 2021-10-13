Man arrested in connection with Marion County hit-and-run

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man in Marion County suspected in a May 16 deadly hit-and-run crash.

State troopers say 45-year-old Steven Cano was driving a motorcycle on NE 127th St. with a 57-year-old woman passenger.

He veered off the road while making a turn, throwing them from the bike.

Troopers say Cano then fled the wreck, leaving the woman behind.

She died at the scene.

Cano is being held on no bond at the Marion County jail.

TRENDING STORY: Lucille Tillman, wife of Sonny’s BBQ founder, dies at 91

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.