Marion Oaks Community Center is having their annual health fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Oaks Community Center will have their annual health fair.

The fair will be held this morning from 9 am to 1 pm and again from 3:30 pm until 7 pm.

It is free and open to the public.

Visitors can meet with local health providers and learn about their services.

There will also be different vendors and give-a-ways.

From 3:30 pm until 7 pm, they will be giving free COVID-19 vaccines.

