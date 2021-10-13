Marion Oaks Community Center is having their annual health fair
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Oaks Community Center will have their annual health fair.
The fair will be held this morning from 9 am to 1 pm and again from 3:30 pm until 7 pm.
It is free and open to the public.
Visitors can meet with local health providers and learn about their services.
There will also be different vendors and give-a-ways.
From 3:30 pm until 7 pm, they will be giving free COVID-19 vaccines.
