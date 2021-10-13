A new art exhibit will be unveiled at the Barbara Gaskin Washington Adult Activity Center in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospice of Marion County is teaming with one Ocala Museum and opening an art exhibit.

The art remembers exhibit will be unveiled at 9 am at the Barbara Gaskin Washington Adult Activity Center.

It is a partnership with the Appleton Museum of Art in Ocala.

The free exhibit will be on display through January of next year.

The viewing hours are Monday through Friday from 9 am To 4 pm

