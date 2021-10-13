Ocala Breeders yearlings sale had increased sales from last year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Day one of the Ocala breeders selected yearlings sale saw increased sales from last year.
A colt sired by Midnight Storm out of Sterling Madame topped the sales going for $170,000.
Eight other horses sold for at least $100,000
Overall, 99 heads were sold for nearly $5 million.
This is up more than 32 percent compared to last year with more than a million dollars in sales this year.
The open sale of yearlings begins at 11 am
