Ocala Breeders yearlings sale had increased sales from last year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Day one of the Ocala breeders selected yearlings sale saw increased sales from last year.

A colt sired by Midnight Storm out of Sterling Madame topped the sales going for $170,000.

Eight other horses sold for at least $100,000

Overall, 99 heads were sold for nearly $5 million.

This is up more than 32 percent compared to last year with more than a million dollars in sales this year.

The open sale of yearlings begins at 11 am

